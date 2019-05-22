ISBG Upgrades Expectations Following Outsized Demand for Newest P19 CBD Product Line

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISBG) (“ISBG” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is happy to report that the Company’s P19 25mg flavored CBD shooters have quickly sold out and the Company has been forced to step up its production schedule to meet unanticipated levels of demand.

“We didn’t announce, advertise, or publicize this product when we produced our first major batch of the CBD Shooters and made them available for purchase on our primary e-commerce site (buyp19.com) recently, so this robust market response is an encouraging surprise,” commented ISBG CEO Terry Williams. “Given the strong demand we saw in response to our other P19 product launches over the past 4 months, we though our initial production level for the Shooters would comfortably meet our consumers initial needs. But we clearly underestimated the level of interest, so we are working with our logistics team and partners to capitalize on the opportunity going forward.”

Management notes that the Company will continue to follow-through with its planned release of additional product lines over coming months, with the P19 Nano-Infused CBD Tinctures product line slated for launch over the next 60 days.

That product will join the Company’s highly successful P19 vegan CBD Gummies, P19 CBD Pain Cream, P19 Nano Nectar CBD Drops, and P19 Flavored CBD Shooters. All of the Company’s CBD products are produced in collaboration with BioPulse Labs (“BioPulse”), the market leader in CBD nano-infusion technology, to provide superior bioavailability.

Mr. Williams continued, “Our ground-level sense of this market at this point is that it may actually surprise the experts on the upside. The analysts have been pointing to 10x, 20x, or even 40x total global market growth for the CBD space over the next 3-4 years. From the perspective of a producer in the space, it’s like trying to fill a bottomless cup. We are fortunate to have the supply chain infrastructure and resources in place to quickly adjust and ramp up production in response.”

About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company’s expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “could”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential” and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

