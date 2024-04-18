REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed its notice of meeting and management information circular for ISC’s May 14, 2024 annual meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders. The materials for the Meeting will also be mailed to shareholders. A copy of the materials along with ISC’s Annual Report for 2023 is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and our website at www.isc.ca.