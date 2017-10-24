ISC to Release 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2017

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) advises that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 after market close. ISC’s Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca.

We will hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) to discuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing toll-free (844) 419-1765 or (216) 562-0470 for calls outside North America. Simultaneously, an audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the following link https://company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events/default.aspx. The audio file with a replay of the webcast will be available about 24 hours after the event on our website at the link above. We invite media to attend on a listen-only basis.

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our registry and services segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

