Hospitals Expected to Procure 53% Market Share for Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment Market. The increase in the incidence of ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI) following surgical interventions such as organ transplantation and heart surgeries has propelled product demand.

NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment market is expected to grow at a value of 6.1% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 1580 Million. Growth of the market can be attributed to increasing in the number of surgeries and medical procedures that can cause ischemia reperfusion injury, as well as the development of innovative treatment options.

One of the key drivers of growth in the Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment market is the development of new and more effective therapies. In recent years, researchers and medical professionals have made significant progress in understanding the underlying causes of ischemia reperfusion injury and identifying new treatment options. This includes therapies that target inflammation, oxidative stress, and other biological processes that contribute to tissue damage.

Another factor driving market growth is an increase in healthcare spending in developing countries. As healthcare infrastructure improves in these regions, more patients are gaining access to treatment for ischemia reperfusion injury and other medical conditions. This is expected to drive demand for innovative therapies and treatments over the next few years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment market is expected to grow with a 6.1% CAGR during 2023 to 2033.

By end use, hospitals are expected to hold 53% of the market share in 2023 for Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment market.

North America is expected to possess 47% market share for Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment market in 2023.

Europe Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment market size is expected to possess a 41% market share in 2023.

“With continued research and development, innovative new therapies and treatments will emerge, helping patients to manage and overcome this complex condition. This, in turn, is expected to favor the growth of the market.” states an FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment market are Amyndas Pharmaceuticals LLC, Angion, Bolder Biotechnology, Opsona Therapeutics Ltd., Pharming Group NV, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Prothix BV, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Inc., Zealand Pharma A/S, Faraday Pharmaceuticals and SBI Pharmaceuticals

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals has developed a proprietary drug delivery platform called Nano-EMulsion Delivery System (NEDS), which allows for targeted delivery of drugs to the affected tissues or organs. This platform technology enhances the efficacy of the drugs and reduces their toxicity.

Angion Biomedica has developed a drug candidate called ANG-3777, which is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic. ANG-3777 has been shown to reduce inflammation, promote tissue regeneration, and improve organ function in preclinical studies of various types of acute organ injuries caused by ischemia reperfusion injury. ANG-3777 has been granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute kidney injury.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Indication (Heart injury, Kidney injury, Intestine injury, Other injuries) End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Profiled in the Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Treatment Industry Survey

Indication:

Heart injury

Kidney injury

Intestine injury

Other injuries

End-user:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

