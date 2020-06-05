ISG Launches Study on Digital Workplace Services and Remote Work During Pandemic

ISG Provider Lens™ report will examine the digital workplace services market as companies look for ways to support employee work-from-home models

STAMFORD, Conn., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the market for digital workplace services, including technologies used to support remote work during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Digital Workplace of the Future — Services & Solutions 2020, scheduled to be released in October. The report will cover the technology ecosystem that enables enterprise employees to access their work profiles, stored data and applications securely—from anywhere, at any time, on any device or platform. Digital workplace products and services aim to improve worker productivity by enabling them to connect and collaborate with fellow employees efficiently.

The new report will explore the changes in the digital workplace market as more and more companies embrace remote work, particularly in response to the pandemic, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “As enterprises across the globe grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, they need to enable remote working at scale for a majority of their workforce,” he said. “This requires employees to have seamless access to their workplace apps in the device they carry, whether personal or company-owned.”

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 225 digital workplace services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the digital workplace space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

Digital Workplace Consulting Services , focused on workplace optimization strategies. Modules include support for defining a workplace strategy, designing architecture and creating a roadmap for validating the business case for transformation. Consulting and workplace assessment are an essential part of the digital workplace offering and are offered independently of the associated managed services.

, focused on workplace optimization strategies. Modules include support for defining a workplace strategy, designing architecture and creating a roadmap for validating the business case for transformation. Consulting and workplace assessment are an essential part of the digital workplace offering and are offered independently of the associated managed services. Managed Workplace Services, comprising all managed services related to the digital workplace. An IT service desk with in-person technical support and user self-help services form the core components of the managed services offering. The quadrant covers the next-generation service desk, including field support, automation-enabled predictive analytics, IT kiosks, self-help capabilities, chatbots, managed end-user computing, unified communication services and managed virtual desktop services.

Managed Mobility Services, covering secure device management, mobile application and content management, application deployment, and accessibility related to roles and access policy. Managed mobility services include support for mobile device management, policy configuration, device configuration, device kitting, device lifecycle and telecom expense management. They also include larger aspects of enterprise mobility management such as mobile application management, mobile security, digital user experience management and cloud-based services.

Unified Endpoint Management, which is converging to encompass smartphones, tablets laptops and PCs. A UEM solution should primarily provide full enterprise mobility management, covering mobile application management, mobile device management and mobile content management. It provides a unified approach to managing desktops, PCs, and mobile and smart devices through a single console.

Enterprise Collaboration Solutions, with software that provides enterprise social networks, next-generation intranet solutions, business communications, and team-centric and content-centric collaboration. Such solutions also can extend to groupware provision, knowledge management, email, conferencing, activity streams, microblogging, and talent and skills management. Software solutions offer productivity enhancements for end users, providing them with new and improved ways of communicating with peers along with continuous enhancements to the enterprise knowledge base.

Meeting and Conferencing Solutions, enabling online communication and interaction by combining messaging, content sharing, and audio and video meetings. These solutions reduce the geographic barriers to professional communication and enable corporate communication events to increase employee engagement across the organization. Organizations use meeting solutions to collaborate for both informal and formal meetings, such as external presentations, training sessions, webinars and town hall meetings.

The report will cover the global digital workplace market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Brazil and the Nordic countries. ISG analysts Mrinal Rai, Henning Dransfeld, Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio and Rahul Basu will author the reports.

An archetype report also will be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of digital workplace services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as digital workplace providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a new Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

