ISG to Publish Study on Microsoft Ecosystem Providers

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will focus on providers that support enterprise products Office 365, Azure and Dynamics 365

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers that help enterprises navigate the expansive Microsoft ecosystem.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Microsoft Ecosystem 2021, scheduled for release in April. The report will cover service providers that assist clients with the major Microsoft enterprise software suites, including Office 365, Azure and Dynamics 365.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The report will examine new services offered in the constantly expanding Microsoft ecosystem, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Microsoft is one of the most established technology providers worldwide, with a network of thousands of partners that augment its capabilities and aid enterprises in adopting its technology,” he said. “In recent years, digital transformation has taken over the enterprise technology landscape, requiring a new generation of software and services from Microsoft and its partners.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 300 Microsoft technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise customer is buying in the Microsoft ecosystem space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants that will be covered are:

Managed Services for Azure, including professional and managed services that augment Azure’s built-in capabilities, including IaaS and PaaS. These services include provisioning, real-time and predictive analysis, monitoring, and operational management of the customer’s public cloud and multi-cloud environment. The aim is to maximize performance of enterprise cloud workloads, reduce costs and ensure compliance and security.

Office 365 – Modern Workplace, including service providers that aid enterprises with the adoption, integration and ongoing operation of Office 365, Microsoft’s SaaS-based productivity suite, as well as its suite of other modern workplace solutions. These services go beyond provisioning and migrating to Office 365 and include support for a device-independent, high-quality productivity suite that enables seamless teamwork, regardless of location. To enable this, integration and implementation services are required.

SAP on Azure, evaluating service providers that offer capabilities related to adopting, managing and using Microsoft’s dedicated SAP on Azure suite of cloud solutions. These services include architecture consulting and analysis of requirements for the application landscape, technical design with support for configuration, deployment, escalation management, change and fault management, support, optimization and reporting. Providers must not only help customers migrate their SAP workloads to Azure, but also optimize, design and develop new processes and business flows through a combination of their own services, SAP services and Microsoft Azure services.

Dynamics 365, evaluating service providers that assist enterprises with the selection, integration, customization and operation of Microsoft’s cloud-based Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM software. These services should focus on the digitization of business processes through the use of ERP and CRM. Service providers and system integrators in this space should support user companies in the analysis of processes that have not yet been digitally mapped and the IT implementation of these processes via solutions from Dynamics 365.

The report will cover the global Microsoft ecosystem market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, Brazil and Australia. ISG analysts Blair Hanley Frank, Holm Landrock, Mauricio Ohtani and Craig Baty will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Microsoft ecosystem providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

CONTACT: Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 [email protected] Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 [email protected]