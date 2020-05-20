Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ISHLT Elects Lara Danziger-Isakov President-Elect

ISHLT Elects Lara Danziger-Isakov President-Elect

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Lara Danziger-Isakov MD, MPH, Director of Immunocompromised Host Infectious Disease at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, has been elected President-Elect of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT)

Lara Danziger-Isakov MD, MPH, Director of Immunocompromised Host Infectious Disease at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, has been elected President-Elect of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT)

Addison, Texas, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lara Danziger-Isakov MD, MPH, Director of Immunocompromised Host Infectious Disease at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, has been elected President-Elect of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT).

Dr. Danziger-Isakov will now serve a one-year term as President-Elect, followed by her term as ISHLT President beginning with the 2021 Annual Business Meeting to be held in Toronto in April 2021.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support ISHLT’s development and serve our community,” said Dr. Danziger-Isakov. “I look forward to driving our new strategic plan and organizational structure, as we continue to expand our work and influence.”

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is the world’s largest nonprofit multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart and lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies.

Dr. Danziger-Isakov’s clinical interests include pediatric infectious diseases and infections in immunocompromised patients. Her research interests include outcomes related to infection after pediatric transplantation with an emphasis on pediatric lung transplantation. She is also a Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dr. Danziger-Isakov earned her MD at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and completed her residency in Pediatrics at the Cleveland Clinic followed by a fellowship in infectious disease at St. Louis Children’s Hospital/Washington University in St. Louis.

###

 

About ISHLT
The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a global, not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies.. www.ishlt.org.

 

Attachment

  • Danziger-Isakov_507131
CONTACT: Nancy K. Mays
International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation
913.568.3605
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.