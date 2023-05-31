Headshots Dirk Van Raemdonck (pictured left) and Andrew J. Fisher (pictured right)

Chicago, IL, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) announces the appointment of Dirk Van Raemdonck, MD, PhD, FEBTS, FERS, as the inaugural Editor-in-Chief of JHLT Open, the Society’s new open access journal. Prof. Van Raemdonck’s selection follows a rigorous process led by ISHLT’s Publications Oversight Committee.

JHLT Open is a new journal complementing the venerable Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation (JHLT), ISHLT’s flagship journal, which is ranked as the number one journal in transplantation by impact factor. JHLT Open will provide a modern platform for sharing high-quality, timely information in the field of heart and lung transplantation, advanced lung disease, mechanical and biological support for failing hearts, and cell replacement therapy. It will also serve as a venue for pre-clinical sciences in these rapidly expanding areas.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed as the Editor-in-Chief for JHLT Open,” said Prof. Van Raemdonck. “I am looking forward to closely working with Daniel R. Goldstein, Editor-in-Chief of the JHLT, and to extending the reach and success of ISHLT while helping shape the future of transplantation and treatments for patients with advanced heart and lung disease. Both journals provide a global platform for professionals to disseminate important novel findings that ultimately drive innovation and lead to improved patient outcomes.”

Prof. Van Raemdonck is part of the Department of Thoracic Surgery at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, and the surgical director of the Leuven Lung Transplant Group, and he has made significant contributions to the field of lung transplantation. His research focuses on critical aspects such as primary graft dysfunction, donation after circulatory death, and ex-vivo lung perfusion.

As a GOLD Open Access publication, JHLT Open ensures that the latest research and knowledge in the field of cardiopulmonary transplantation are freely accessible worldwide to researchers, healthcare professionals, and the public.

“The decision to make JHLT Open a GOLD Open Access journal demonstrates the ISHLT’s commitment to inclusivity and global knowledge sharing,” said Andrew J. Fisher, FRCP, PhD, of Newcastle University, Chair of the ISHLT’s Publications Oversight Committee. “By adopting this model, we ensure that important research in the field of advanced heart and lung failure and transplantation can reach a wider audience, breaking down financial and geographical barriers. Prof. Van Raemdonck’s leadership in overseeing the journal’s content will play a vital role in advancing the Society’s mission of improving patient outcomes.”

While JHLT Open will be general in content, it will also create opportunities for special virtual issues and programs that highlight specific areas of interest.

JHLT Open is scheduled to begin accepting submissions in July of 2023. The guide for authors, including a checklist and information about the submission process, is available now.

