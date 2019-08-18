Islamic State claims Afghan wedding blast as families bury the dead

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility on Sunday for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people, underlining the dangers the country faces even if the Taliban agrees a pact with the United States.
