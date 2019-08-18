Islamic State claims Afghan wedding suicide blast that killed 63

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility on Sunday for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people, underling the dangers the country faces even if the Taliban agree a pact with the United States.
