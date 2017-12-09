Islamic State completely ‘evicted’ from Iraq, Iraqi PM says

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Saturday that Iraqi forces had driven the last remnants of Islamic State from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.
