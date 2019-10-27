Islamic State leader Baghdadi died ‘in panic and dread’, says Trump

Fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died “whimpering and crying” in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, in a major blow to the jihadist group.
