Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria, sources in Syria, Iraq and Iran said on Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to make a “major statement” at the White House.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Islamic State leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in Syria by U.S. forces - October 27, 2019
- Iraq was informed of IS leader Baghdadi’s death – security sources - October 27, 2019
- Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi’s death – Iranian officials tell Reuters - October 27, 2019