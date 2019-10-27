Islamic State leader targeted by U.S. forces; Trump plans ‘major’ statement

The U.S. military conducted an operation against elusive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Saturday, a U.S. official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to make a “major statement” at the White House on Sunday morning.
