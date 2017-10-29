Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 25: police

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – An Islamist attack on a hotel in the Somali capital ended on Sunday after 25 people had been killed in a near 12-hour siege, police said, underlining the insurgents’ ability to carry out deadly attacks in the heart of the city.
