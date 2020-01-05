Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group attacked on Sunday a military base in Kenya used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces and published pictures of masked gunmen standing next to an aircraft in flames.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days - January 5, 2020
- Chinese delegation plans to travel to Washington to sign trade deal: SCMP - January 5, 2020
- Islamist group al Shabaab attack Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces - January 5, 2020