Islamist gunman attacks French supermarket, kills three

TREBES, France (Reuters) – A gunman killed three people in southwestern France on Friday as he held up a car, fired on police and seized hostages in a supermarket, screaming “Allahu Akbar” before security forces stormed the building and he was killed, authorities said.
