Islamist protesters clash with Pakistan police for second day

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) – Islamist party activists on Sunday clashed with security forces for a second day on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, burning vehicles before withdrawing to a protest camp they have occupied for more than two weeks, police said.
