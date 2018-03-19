Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming covered bond auction 21 March

Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Wednesday 21 March 2018.

The CPI-linked series ISLA CBI 24 and ISLA CBI 30 will be offered to investors. The series are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 28 March 2018.

Please note that, in respect of bids accepted in the auction, Íslandsbanki will be accepting ISLA CBI 19 as payment towards the purchase of bonds in the above-mentioned series, ISLA CBI 24 and ISLA CBI 30. Íslandsbanki will purchase ISLA CBI 19 at the clean price of 100.00, which is equivalent to a 2.86% yield. The value of ISLA CBI 19, with accrued interest, will constitute payment towards the bonds issued 28 March 2018. Settlement date is 28 March 2018.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to [email protected] before 16:00 p.m. on 21 March.

For further information:

Investor Relations – Gunnar S. Magnússon, [email protected] and tel: +354 440 4665.