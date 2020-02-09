Isle of Dogs: Westminster Kennel Club show opens in New York

Thousands of dogs from 20 countries will compete in this year’s annual Westminster Kennel Club show in New York, which opens Sunday and culminates with the crowning of “Best-in-Show,” the most coveted prize for pedigree dogs in the United States.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thai soldier kills 29 in rampage before being shot - February 9, 2020
- Insider attack in Afghanistan kills two American soldiers and Afghan serviceman - February 9, 2020
- One gunman, four locations, 29 dead: how the mass shooting in Thailand unfolded - February 9, 2020