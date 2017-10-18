Isodiol International Inc. Provides Investor Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOL F ) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive Phytoceutical innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, reports the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) will continue to welcome companies with links to the US cannabis market, a contrast to the statement made by the TMX on October 17th.

Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol International, stated, “Our shareholders are extremely important to us, and this clarification helps alleviate any uncertainties over listings in the cannabis sector. Richard Carleton, CEO of the CNSX Markets, has publicly stated he is willing to work with and support companies in this space1.”

The company continues to differentiate itself from other companies in the cannabis sector by developing pharmaceutical technologies that allow it to expand its global footprint and operate under legal frameworks of local governing bodies.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

