Isodiol International Inc. Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire 100% of C3 Global Biosciences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive Phytoceutical innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of C3 Global Biosciences (C3GBS), a cause driven organization committed to developing sustainable health solutions through the advancement of cannabis science.

“Isodiol and C3GBS are truly complementary. We look forward to bringing the C3GBS brand and world class team onboard to pursue the shared vision of providing consumers with the highest quality of bioactive CBD products,” said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. “By combining the two companies, we can align our efforts strategically to further strengthen our portfolio of assets. This partnership will be aimed at increasing market expertise as we establish both companies as leaders in the CBD market.”

C3GBS’ mission is to be the global leader in CBD research, science, innovation and technology to impact consumer lives resulting in markedly improved patient outcomes through sound clinical studies and evidence-based empirical data gathered by validated devices and platforms. They are passionately driven to continue the research and development of CBD and other cannabinoids to improve the quality of life for athletes on and off the field.

C3GBS is proud to partner with and support the mission of Athletes for Care and play a key role in creating a community where athletes can find support, opportunity and purpose in life after a career in sports.

Dr. HJ Raza, Chief Medical Officer for C3GBS, will join the team as a member of Isodiol’s Medical Advisory Board where he will provide insight, scientific direction, and expertise to the Company. Dr. Raza, an internationally respected physician, researcher, and educator, brings with him more than 25 years of professional experience. Dr. Raza completed his medical education (MD) and neuroscience research (PhD) at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine, with training and board certification in Internal Medicine at The NYU Medical Center.

As part of this agreement, Isodiol will issue C3GBS up to $1,000,000 USD in stock subject to a 36-month escrow as part of this agreement.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

For more information on C3 Global Bioscience, please visit www.c3globalbiosciences.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Join Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isodiol/

Twitter: @isodiol

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont , CEO & Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

[email protected]

www.isodiol.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carrie Booze

North 6th Agency

212-334-9753 ext.142

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company’s business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company’s products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.