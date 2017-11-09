Isodiol International Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Bradley’s Bioscience Inc., Expands Into Vaping and THC Additive Industries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive Phytoceutical innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce the Company’s entrance into the vaping industry by signing a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire Bradley’s Bioscience Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributer of hemp oil and nicotine e-liquids.

Bradley’s Bioscience entered the vaping market with its nicotine e-liquids, created to serve as an innovative reduced-risk product compared to traditional cigarettes. Through this agreement, the company will expand its product offerings to include non-CBD lines, hemp oil vaping e-liquids, THC additives, and organic men’s grooming products.

“The global e-cigarette and vaping market is poised to be a $61.4 billion-dollar industry by 2025, and there is a definite need for standardization in the industry,” said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. “This acquisition gives Isodiol the ability to penetrate a new market segment, where we can continue to provide consumers with high-quality products including a safer alternative to smoking.”

Bradley’s Bioscience manufactures more than 500+ nicotine products across several brands; all of which are compliant with current FDA regulations and approved for sale in both the United States and internationally.

“Isodiol has played a pivotal role in our success over the years, by providing us and our private label consumers with the security of top tier products, supply chain consistency, a wealth of expanding knowledge and a solid support network,” said Joe Bradley, CEO of Bradley’s Bioscience. “I look forward to strengthening our brands across all industries to benefit consumers and I am confident that our products effect lives in a positive way. By partnering with Isodiol, we will be able to scale our business and grow our distribution channels across the United States and into International markets.”

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company’s business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company’s products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.