Isodiol International Inc. Signs Partnership Agreement With Kawacatoose First Nation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive CBD innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, announces it has signed a partnership agreement with Kawacatoose First Nation (KFN), a leader and forward-thinking Band with operations and land in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Isodiol will partner with the KFN in cultivating and manufacturing high yielding CBD derived from industrial hemp as well as exploring additional economic opportunities with the KFN in commercializing the hemp by-product into everyday finished goods.

Under the terms of this agreement, KFN will provide up to 3,000 farmable acres of land, as it becomes available and certain conditions are met by both parties on a cost-plus model. The KFN, with support of Isodiol, will also assemble a Co-op with neighbouring Band’s within Saskatchewan, providing economic benefit province wide.

Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol International Inc. stated, “This is another strong step taken by the Company to expand our footprint in Canada. The Company will have significant access to the highest quality CBD, as KFN will provide the labour necessary to maintain and improve the farmland. The Company will also provide expert consultation and advice to KFN and the future Co-op on all cultivation methods and standards applicable to the crop to ensure we remain consistent among all of our family of brands.”

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

