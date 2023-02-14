Growing Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Demand to Supplement Isopropyl Acetate Consumption Growth

Rockville, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global isopropyl acetate market to reach a valuation of US$ 407.7 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

Escalating demand for personal care & cosmetics products from millennials across the globe is likely to create high demand for isopropyl acetate in the coming years. Cosmetics and personal care products such as aftershave lotion, makeup products, nails, and hair skin care products are opening multiple doors for the growth of isopropyl acetate consumption.

Isopropyl acetate is widely used in the manufacturing of coatings. It also finds multiple applications in the automotive industry. It is widely used by OEMs for coating, refinishing, and others. With the growing automotive industry, the use of coatings to enhance a vehicle’s appearance and improve its wear and tear resistance is increasing which is likely to drive the isopropyl acetate market as it is used in the manufacturing of coatings.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=588







Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 676.9 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.2 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global isopropyl acetate market is projected to grow at 5.2% CAGR and reach US$ 676.9 million by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The market witnessed a 4.0% CAGR between 2018 to 2022

between 2018 to 2022 US is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023–2033

between 2023–2033 North America is likely to represent 24.3% of the isopropyl acetate market share

of the isopropyl acetate market share East Asia to remain the largest market in the isopropyl acetate market

China’s isopropyl acetate market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%

“Growing Demand from Printing Inks and Coating Industries is Likely to Drive Isopropyl Acetate Market During the Assessment Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Market players are looking to establish a long-term relationship with acetic acid manufacturers as it is considered as the key raw material in the manufacturing of isopropyl acetate to survive during unfavorable trade situations. Manufacturers are also investing heavily in research & development for finding new end-use applications for isopropyl acetate to gain high-profit margins.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=588

Market Frontrunners

SEQENS SPS

DOW

EASTMAN Chemical Company

INEOS

Monument Chemical

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Sankyo Chemical Co. LTD.

Market Titans Key Strategies

The global market for isopropyl acetate is dominated by a limited set of players operating in the market with full potential and continues filling the voids of demand globally. The limited set of players operating globally closely observe consumer behaviors, market trends, raw material pricing fluctuation, and prominent regions for the establishment of production bases.

Companies have positioned their production bases in prime locations around the globe and strictly adhere to the competitive environment to maintain the growth of the market. Players adopt marketing strategies and different other plans to establish trust among the consumer base.

Similarly, organic and inorganic strategies are seen adopted in the market followed by successful acquisitions to keep the market competitive and proving the best output possible. The market has strong backup from its parent clan of the chemical and petrochemical industry, nevertheless, isopropyl demand is at surge with increased application use cases and continues to portray a similar potential during the long run.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of isopropyl acetate positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Isopropyl Acetate Industry Research

By Grade : >98% <98%

By Function : Additive Intermediate Plasticizers Stabilizers Others

By Application : Printing Inks Automotive OEM Coatings Refinishes Plastics Architectural Coatings Wood Coatings Printing Inks Packaging Components & Inks Personal care ingredients Pharmaceuticals Cleaning Fluids Perfumes & Fragrances Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/588

Key Questions Covered in the Isopropyl Acetate Market Report

What is the projected value of the Isopropyl Acetate Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Isopropyl Acetate Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Isopropyl Acetate Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Isopropyl Acetate Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Isopropyl Acetate Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Isopropyl Acetate Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the isopropyl acetate market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of grade (>98% and <98%), function (additive, intermediate, plasticizer, stabilizer, and others), application (automotive, architectural coatings, wood coatings, printing inks, packaging & components inks, personal care ingredients, pharmaceutical, and cleaning fluids perfumes & fragrances), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Glycol Acetate Market: The escalating growth of paint & coatings and printing & ink industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the glycol acetate market in the forecast period.

Tocopheryl Acetate Market: The global market for tocopheryl acetate is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% and reach US$ 720.6 million by 2033.

N-Propyl Bromide Market: The global n-propyl bromide market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of 2% across the forecast period (2020-2030).

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: The rapid growth of building and construction industries is leading to an increase in the demand for plasticizer concrete admixtures to achieve improved infrastructure quality.

Chemical Silage Additives Market: Growing production of livestock is increasing the demand for quality animal feed which in turn influences the development of chemical silage additives market.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.