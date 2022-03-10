Isoray to Participate in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
RICHLAND, Wash., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Lori Woods will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17 at 1:20 p.m. ET. CEO Woods and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hunt will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on Isoray’s Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://isoray.com/investors/presentations/. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion on the Investor Relations section of the website and will be available for 90 days.

About Isoray
Isoray, Inc. is a medical technology company pioneering advanced treatment applications and devices to deliver targeted internal radiation treatments for cancers throughout the body. Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

