iSpecimen Adds Acutis Diagnostics to Marketplace Platform to Support Oncology and Infectious Disease Research

The iSpecimen Marketplace Platform Now Provides Custom Sequencing for Cancer and COVID-19 Biofluid and Tissue Samples

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), a global online biospecimen marketplace that enables life scientists to search across a federated network of healthcare providers for biospecimens needed for medical research, today announced that it added Acutis Diagnostics (“Acutis”), a clinical diagnostics laboratory, to its platform as a laboratory services provider. Through the Acutis relationship, iSpecimen will now offer sequencing services to its research community that can help researchers better understand genetic mutations and their impact on diseases such as COVID-19 and cancer.

Cancer and COVID-19 are currently the second and third leading causes of death in the U.S., respectively. As such, biospecimen samples for these diseases, along with corresponding sequencing data, remain in high demand among researchers who are working on the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics that could lead to lifesaving medical interventions. By offering sequencing services for specimens procured on iSpecimen’s platform, researchers can now identify desired samples and receive corresponding sequencing data from a single source instead of vetting and contracting with external sequencing service provider partners.

“This important initiative between Acutis and iSpecimen highlights our ongoing efforts to advance research in the areas of oncology and COVID-19 today,” said Jibreel Sarij, Acutis CEO. “Furthermore, our investment in personnel, technology and other essential resources allows us to provide high-quality, whole genome sequencing to iSpecimen for COVID-19 remnants, tumor samples, and other biospecimens of interest.”

“Adding Acutis to the iSpecimen Marketplace ecosystem enables the platform to become even more of a full-service, one-stop-shop for researchers looking to find highly sought-after samples and genetic information for their medical research,” added Dr. Christopher Ianelli, M.D., Ph.D., iSpecimen Founder and CEO. “iSpecimen continues to prioritize expanding its proprietary network and platform to ensure that researchers all over the world can easily obtain invaluable biospecimen samples necessary to propel their work forward.”

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

About Acutis Diagnostics

Acutis is a vertically integrated, research-driven healthcare company that bridges the gap between emerging science and commercialization while providing the highest quality life sciences services and products. This combination allows Acutis to seamlessly integrate standard of care testing with the needs of biopharma, resulting in a client-centric delivery model for both the clinical and research markets. For more information, please visit www.acutis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

