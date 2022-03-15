iSpecimen to Participate in Maxim’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference on March 28-30, 2022

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), a global, proprietary online marketplace connecting scientists with healthcare providers to search for biospecimens needed for medical research, today announced that Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, CEO and President of iSpecimen, will participate in Maxim Group’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference to be held virtually on March 28-30, 2022.

Dr. Ianelli’s corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET for all registrants of the virtual conference. To attend, please register here.

For more information about the Maxim conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen’s management, please contact your appropriate Maxim representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at iSpecimen@kcsa.com.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

