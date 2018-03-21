Israel admits bombing suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007, warns Iran

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel for the first time admitted that it bombed a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007 and said on Wednesday the strike should be a warning to Iran that it would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.
