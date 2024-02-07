A package aimed at giving $17.6 billion to Israel failed to pass the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
It had been facing a veto threat from the White House, which is pushing for Congress to consider Israel aid as part of a larger $118 billion supplemental security package, along with pushback from GOP hard-liners who wanted the price tag offset by spending cuts elsewhere.
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., unveiled the legislation over the weekend while blasting the Senate and Whi
