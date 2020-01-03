Israel braces for Iranian retaliation after Soleimani assassination

Israel’s defense minister summoned the country’s military and security chiefs to Tel Aviv on Friday in the wake of the U.S. air strike that killed senior Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
