Israeli defence minister says troops are reaching Hamas command centres and arms depots, while strikes also reported in central GazaSee all our Israel-Gaza war coverageA total of 21,672 Palestinians have been killed and 56,165 have been wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza since 7 October, the health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday.The figures include 165 Palestinians killed and 250 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.We continue to have restrictions to access areas in the Gaza Strip where we should access on a regular basis, like the north of the Gaza Strip.There’s very, very little commercial supplies coming into Gaza and there’s no market, so more and more people are depending by the day, by the hour, on organisations like UNRWA.At least 1.4 million people are now living in UNRWA facilities – that is what used to be mainly schools that the agency ran until the war began.Many are now living anywhere they can find – on the street, with friends crammed in apartments – 70 people in one apartment, and those who can afford it are renting rooms. Continue reading…

