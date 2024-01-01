Israel Defence Forces Rear Adm Daniel Hagari says the war requires ‘prolonged fighting’; Sirens heard in southern and central Israel after rockets fired on New Year’s daySee all our Israel-Gaza war coverage Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Israel-Gaza war live: IDF indicates war will stretch on throughout 2024; Hamas fires rockets into Israel’s south - January 1, 2024
- Assaults on prison staff nearly hourly in England and Wales, data shows - January 1, 2024
- Former aides warn of ‘running out of time’ to prevent Trump re-election - January 1, 2024