Israel rejects case as ‘baseless’ and accuses South Africa of ‘collaborating’ with Hamas; South Africa says it is ‘gravely concerned with the plight of civilians’ Hamas leaders attend Egypt talks as Israeli attacks push deeper into Gaza Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Liars, expulsions and near-fistfights: Congress plumbs the depths in 2023 - December 29, 2023
- Israel-Gaza war live: Israel hits back at South Africa after it launches genocide case at UN’s top court - December 29, 2023
- Democratic long-shot candidates to debate in New Hampshire – without Biden - December 29, 2023