Israel to shift to more targeted operations, official says; Israeli military claims it has killed Adil MismahSee all our Israel-Gaza war coverageAt the Vatican, Pope Francis recalled 2023 as a year marked by wartime suffering.During his traditional Sunday blessing from a window overlooking St Peter’s Square, he offered prayers for “the tormented Ukrainian people and the Palestinian and Israeli populations, the Sudanese people and many others”.At the end of the year, we will have the courage to ask ourselves how many human lives have been shattered by armed conflict, how many dead and how much destruction, how much suffering, how much poverty? Continue reading…

Read Full Story