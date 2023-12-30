Israeli defence minister says troops are reaching Hamas command centres and arms depots, while strikes also reported in central GazaSee all our Israel-Gaza war coverage Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- UK weather: Eurostar and Southeastern train disruption with snow and wind forecast - December 30, 2023
- Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli forces bombard Khan Younis as Gaza officials say nearly 200 killed in 24 hours - December 30, 2023
- Scientists call for review of UK’s 14-day rule on embryo research - December 30, 2023