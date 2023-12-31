Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister, says Gaza’s Palestinian population should be encouraged to emigrateSee all our Israel-Gaza war coverageUS Navy helicopters sank three of four small boats used by Iranian-backed Houthi militants to attack a merchant vessel in the southern Red Sea on Sunday, US central command wrote on X.Responding to distress calls from the Maersk Hangzhou, helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely were said to have returned fire on the Houthi boats in self-defence and sank three of the vessels with no survivors. Continue reading…
