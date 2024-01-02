Palestine Red Crescent HQ in Khan Younis hit for second time, society saysSee all our Israel-Gaza war coverageAFP reports that in addition to the four Palestinians the IDF said it killed overnight in the occupied West Bank, Israel says it has arrested seven others.More than 2,550 people have been arrested in the territory since the Israel-Hamas war began. Continue reading…
