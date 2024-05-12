The Republican senator from Arkansas says the Israel-Hamas war “would have probably already been over” if Donald Trump were president.
Tom Cotton appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday when he made the remarks.
“President Trump said just last night that he would absolutely provide Israel with the weapons they need to finish the job,” Cotton said. “This would have never happened on President Trump. Trump’s watch. It didn&#
