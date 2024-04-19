Despite the White House voicing its opposition against Israel striking back at Iran, the Jewish state issued “limited” strikes early Friday.
Fox News Digital has confirmed there have been explosions in Isfahan province where Natanz is located, though it is not clear whether it has been hit.
A well-placed military source has told Fox that the strike was “limited.”
The news came after President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that
