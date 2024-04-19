Despite the White House voicing it would not take part in any retaliatory attack against Iran by Israel, the Jewish state issued “limited” strikes early Friday.

Fox News has confirmed there have been explosions in Isfahan province where Natanz is located, though it is not clear whether it has been hit.

A well-placed military source has told Fox that the strike was “limited.”

The news came after President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Net

[Read Full story at source]