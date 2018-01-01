OFER PRISON, West Bank (Reuters) – Israel indicted a 16-year-old Palestinian girl on Monday on charges including assault for punching an Israeli soldier in the face two weeks ago, an incident which made her into a hero for Palestinians and was seen as humiliating by right-wing Israelis.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran protests continue for fifth day, at least 10 killed - January 1, 2018
- New York family of five among the dead in Costa Rican plane crash - January 1, 2018
- Israel indicts Palestinian teenage girl who punched soldier: army - January 1, 2018