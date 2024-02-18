Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government unanimously approved a measure declaring that the country “outright rejects” any attempts by foreign powers to create a Palestinian state.
Netanyahu announced the move at the start of a cabinet meeting Sunday morning. It comes as various forces at the U.N. and even President Biden’s administration have pushed Israel to accept a two-state solution after the war against Hamas in Gaza.
"In light of
