Israel says it has destroyed Hamas attack tunnel from Gaza

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli forces on Sunday destroyed a “significant” cross-border attack tunnel from the Gaza Strip, which the military said was being dug by the enclave’s dominant Islamist group, Hamas.
