Officials’ warning echoes those of two ministers, as fighting with Hezbollah intensifies on boundaryIsrael-Gaza war: live updatesIsraeli officials have hinted that the “diplomatic hourglass” is running out to reach a negotiated solution to the escalating fighting on the boundary with Lebanon, even as the war in Gaza continues at a ferocious pace.Security sources said the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired the most rockets and weaponised drones on Wednesday that it had in any single day since the clashes across the border began. Continue reading…
