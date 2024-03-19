White House officials will meet with an Israeli delegation in Washington to discuss details of Israel’s plans to invade the Gaza Strip city of Rafah.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan claimed Israel lacks a “coherent and sustainable strategy” for preventing civilian deaths in further Gaza operations. The delegation, whose timing has yet to be announced, is just further evidence of growing friction between President Biden’s administration and Israeli Prime
