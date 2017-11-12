JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel signaled on Sunday that it would keep up military strikes across its frontier with Syria to prevent any encroachment by Iranian-allied forces, even as the United States and Russia try to build up a ceasefire in the area.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Israel signals free hand in Syria as U.S., Russia expand truce - November 12, 2017
- South Africa’s opposition asks court to force disclosure of Zuma’s legal costs - November 12, 2017
- Membership revoked? Veteran GE’s spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky - November 12, 2017