Court overturns law preventing judges from quashing government decisions they deem unreasonableIsrael's supreme court has struck down a highly disputed law passed by Benjamin Netanyahu's rightwing government that rolled back some of the high court's power and sparked nationwide protests.The law was part of a broader judicial overhaul proposed by Netanyahu and his coalition of religious and nationalist partners that caused a deep rift in Israel and concern over the country's democratic principles among western allies.

