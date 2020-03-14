Israel to shut malls, restaurants, hotels to counter coronavirus

Israel will shut malls, hotels and restaurants in a partial shutdown of its economy starting on Sunday and use anti-terrorism tracking technology to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
