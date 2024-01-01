Official says intense new phase of war to last at least six more months as nation also prepares for conflict with LebanonIsrael-Gaza war – live updatesIsrael is withdrawing some troops from Gaza but preparing for an intense campaign to continue there for “six months at least” as well as expanding preparations for a Lebanon war, a senior official has said.There is growing international pressure to curb an offensive that has so far killed nearly 22,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority women and children. Even Israel’s staunchest ally, the US, which rejects calls for a ceasefire, has started pushing the government to scale back the ferocity of its attacks. Continue reading…

